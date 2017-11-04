Panthers' Jared McCann: Back at it Saturday

McCann (lower body) will return to action Saturday night against the Rangers, per Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

After a five-game injury layoff, McCann's expected to slot in on the third line between Jamie McGinn and Nick Bjugstad. The former makes for a low-end scoring option in the fantasy realm.

