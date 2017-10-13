Panthers' Jared McCann: Picks up two points
McCann scored a power-play goal and tallied an assist in a 5-2 win over the Blues.
This is McCann's second consecutive game with a goal and an assist, bringing him to four points on the year. His power-play score was a nice redirect right in front of Blues' netminder Jake Allen, and later added the assist on a great Nick Bjugstad goal. The Ontario native will look to keep up his hot start on Saturday against the Penguins.
