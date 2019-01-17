Panthers' Josh Brown: Promoted to NHL
Brown was recalled from AHL Springfield on Thursday.
Brown has brought size and a physical element to the AHL's Thunderbirds, adding 34 PIM to his total of three goals through 19 games. Florida added him to the NHL roster after news broke that MacKenzie Weegar (concussion) would require a stint on injured reserve.
