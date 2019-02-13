Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Held scoreless in loss
Hoffman was unable to register a point despite three shots on goal during a 3-0 loss to the Stars on Tuesday.
The Panthers offense has fallen flat recently, scoring more than three goals only once in their seven games this month. Hoffman himself has only three points in his last nine games. It has still been a good season for Hoffman despite the slow down, as he has 45 points in 55 games.
