Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Records two points
Hoffman scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.
Hoffman also had two hits, two shots and two blocked shots in the contest. Hoffman's goal ended up counting as the game-winner, his sixth of the season. The two point night helped the winger set a new career high with 63 points (32 goals, 31 apples) in 70 games in his first season with the Panthers. With 32 of his points coming on the man advantage, Hoffman has been an excellent winger in fantasy circles.
More News
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Blasts home power-play goal•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Sends out two helpers•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Powers offense in shootout loss•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Powers Panthers to win•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: On trade block•
-
Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Another two points in home win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...