Panthers' Mike Hoffman: Records two points

Hoffman scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Hoffman also had two hits, two shots and two blocked shots in the contest. Hoffman's goal ended up counting as the game-winner, his sixth of the season. The two point night helped the winger set a new career high with 63 points (32 goals, 31 apples) in 70 games in his first season with the Panthers. With 32 of his points coming on the man advantage, Hoffman has been an excellent winger in fantasy circles.