Juulsen (COVID-19 protocols) is practicing with the Panthers on Monday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Juulsen has joined his new teammates in practice, which means he has cleared all the necessary COVID-19 protocols since being claimed off waivers from Montreal a week ago. He'll be eligible to suit up as soon as Tuesday's game against Chicago, though it remains to be seen whether the 23-year-old defenseman will crack the lineup for Florida.