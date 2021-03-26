Hornqvist (undisclosed) was hurt in the third period of Thursday's game versus the Blackhawks. After the game, head coach Joel Quenneville labeled the winger day-to-day, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Hornqvist was hit by Nikita Zadorov in the third period of Thursday's contest and had trouble leaving the ice. He was unable to return to the table. More information should arise on Hornqvist's status Friday, which will likely determine his availability for Saturday's game against the Stars.