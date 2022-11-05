Hornqvist (upper body) will not play against LA on Saturday, according to Katie Engleson of Bally Sports Florida.
Hornqvist is day-to-day according to coach Paul Maurice. He was injured in the opening period Thursday against the Sharks. Hornqvist has a goal in 11 games and is pointless in his last 10 contests.
