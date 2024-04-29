Lomberg won't play Monday in Game 5 against Tampa Bay despite being cleared to return from an illness, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Lomberg participated in the morning skate after partaking in Sunday's practice but needs a bit more time to get back up to game speed. He picked up four hits in 6:32 of ice time in Game 1 before missing three straight contests. Lomberg had five goals, seven points, 80 PIM and 179 hits in 75 outings during the 2023-24 regular season.