Lomberg (illness) will not be in the lineup Saturday for Game 4 versus Tampa Bay, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Lomberg has missed the last two games and coach Paul Maurice said Friday that there will be no lineup changes. Lomberg was pointless in Game 1, but had four hits in only 6:32 of ice time. He managed five goals, two assists, 80 PIM and 179 hits in 75 games during the regular season.