Lomberg scored a goal on two shots in a 4-2 win over the Rangers on Monday.

Lomberg was able to bring his seven-game goal drought to an end with his tally Monday. During that slump, the 29-year-old winger registered a meager two shots, so it wasn't very surprising that he wasn't getting pucks over the goalline. Given his limited offensive upside, Lomberg shouldn't be expected to offer more than low-end fantasy value.