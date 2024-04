Lomberg (illness) might return for Game 3 against Tampa Bay on Thursday, coach Paul Maurice told Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site on Wednesday.

Lomberg didn't play in Florida's 3-2 overtime victory over the Lightning on Tuesday because of the illness. The 29-year-old had five goals, seven points, 80 PIM and 179 hits in 75 regular-season appearances. Lomberg will likely serve on the fourth line once he's healthy enough to return to the lineup.