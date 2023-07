Bergeron has decided to hang up his skates and call it a career after 19 seasons with the Bruins, the club announced Tuesday.

Over the course of Bergeron's illustrious career, he racked up 427 goals and 613 assists in 1294 regular-season contests, adding another 128 points in 170 postseason outings. A Stanley Cup champion and six-time Selke Trophy winner, Bergeron should eventually get into the Hall of Fame and certainly will have his number 37 retired at TD Garden.