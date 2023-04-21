Bergeron (upper body) was not at practice Friday, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Bergeron was injured during the regular season finale in Montreal and has thus far missed the opening two games versus Florida. Bergeron had 27 goals and 58 points in 78 regular season games, and the Bruins have missed his outstanding defensive play, as well as his prowess at the faceoff dot. Stay tuned as he is questionable at best for Game 3 on Friday.