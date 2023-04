Bergeron (upper body) is "feeling good," but he'll wait to see how he feels Wednesday morning before a decision on his status for the evening's Game 5 matchup with Florida is made, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Although Bergeron said he doesn't anticipate any setbacks, it wouldn't be surprising to see his status for Game 5 boil down to a game-time decision. The Bruins' captain has yet to play this postseason due to an upper-body injuury.