Bergeron (upper body) didn't travel with the team to Florida and is likely to return in time for Game 5 on Wednesday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Coach Jim Montgomery made the announcement Friday, ahead of Game 3 in which Bergeron will not be in the lineup. Bergeron was injured versus Montreal eight days ago and the Bruins will miss his defensive acumen and his tremendous ability at the faceoff dot in Games 3 and 4. Bergeron ended the regular season with 27 goals and 58 points in 78 games.