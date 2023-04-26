Bergeron (upper body) is expected to play in Wednesday's Game 5 versus the Panthers, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.
Bergeron took line rushes on the top line in warmups, which is a good indication he'll make his first appearance of the postseason. The 37-year-old center has played in just four of 11 games for the Bruins in April, but he's been trending in the right direction for a couple of days. Should the Bruins win Wednesday, Bergeron would have a bit of rest before the start of the second round.
