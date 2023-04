Bergeron (upper body) made his series debut in Game 5 against the Panthers on Wednesday. He scored a power-play goal on six shots in the 4-3 overtime loss.

Bergeron looked healthy and managed to tie the score at 2-2 early in the third period, but Boston ultimately fell in overtime. The Bruins had built up a 3-1 series lead without their No. 1 center, and they'll have another opportunity to close out the Panthers on Friday, this time in Florida.