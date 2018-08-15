Postma agreed to terms with Ak Bars (KHL) on a one-year deal Wednesday, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.

Postma saw action in just 14 games last season for the Bruins, spending the bulk of the campaign watching from the press box. Selected by the Thrashers (Jets) in the seventh round of the 2007 NHL Draft, the defenseman has logged 205 games in which he tallied 10 goals and 25 helpers. At 29 years of age, it seems unlikely the Alberta native will find his way back to North America before his career comes to a close.