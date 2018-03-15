The Bruins have recalled Postma from AHL Providence on emergency basis.

It remains to be seen if Postma will suit up Thursday against the Panthers, but he'll give the B's some added blue line depth with both Zdeno Chara and Torey Krug dealing with unspecified injuries. In 12 games with the big club this season, Postma has logged one assist. Meanwhile, with Providence, the 29-year-old has recorded five helpers in as many contests.