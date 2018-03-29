The Bruins have assigned Postma to AHL Providence.

In 14 contests with Boston this season, Postma has logged just one assist. With Providence, however, the 29-year-old has recorded six helpers in as many games. Postma is a candidate for another recall down the stretch run, but at the NHL level, his fantasy upside is limited.

