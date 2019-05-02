Pavel Datsyuk: Could return to Red Wings

Datsyuk will continue playing hockey next season, and a reunion tour with the Red Wings is considered a possibility, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Datsyuk produced 918 points (314 goals, 604 assists) over 14 seasons with the Red Wings before forgoing the final year of his contract in July of 2016 -- the Coyotes ended up absorbing his $7.5 million cap hit to come closer to the cap floor with every intention of letting him play for SKA St. Petersburg, where he's been since the start of the 2016-17 campaign. There's always a chance that Datsyuk stays put in the KHL, but a dream scenario for Wings fans would include the "Magic Man" reuniting with the storied franchise following the path of another franchise legend, Steve Yzerman, who has officially succeeded Ken Holland as the general manager.