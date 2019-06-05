Pavel Datsyuk: Staying in Russia
Datsyuk agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg (KHL) on Wednesday.
After once again flirting with a return to the Red Wings, Datsyuk will be staying in the KHL for another year. Considering the center will turn 41 this summer, it's probably safe to assume his time in the NHL has come to a close, though a 42-point campaign with SKA St. Petersburg last season will likely keep the rumor mill turning until the veteran announces his retirement. For now, Datsyuk will keep plying his trade in Russia, this time for his hometown club.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...