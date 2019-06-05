Pavel Datsyuk: Staying in Russia

Datsyuk agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg (KHL) on Wednesday.

After once again flirting with a return to the Red Wings, Datsyuk will be staying in the KHL for another year. Considering the center will turn 41 this summer, it's probably safe to assume his time in the NHL has come to a close, though a 42-point campaign with SKA St. Petersburg last season will likely keep the rumor mill turning until the veteran announces his retirement. For now, Datsyuk will keep plying his trade in Russia, this time for his hometown club.