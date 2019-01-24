Pavel Datsyuk: May return to NHL next season

Datsyuk, whose KHL contract ends after this season, hasn't ruled out a return to the NHL next season, reports NHL.com.

"I can tell you Pavel is not ready to quit hockey in next few years," his agent, Dan Milstein, told Match TV in Russia. "So again, it's up to him, going to America or playing in the KHL." Datsyuk is 40, but he's still got it, at least in the KHL. He has 34 points (nine goals, 25 assists) in 44 KHL games this season. Datsyuk's game has slowed, so that will be a significant factor because the NHL has sped up significantly in the three years he has been gone.