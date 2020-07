Datsyuk agreed to terms on a one-year deal with KHL club Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg on Friday, per agent Dan Milstein.

Datsyuk notched five goals and 17 helpers in 43 appearances for Yekaterinburg last season and will continue playing despite being 41 years of age. At some point, the Russian center will retire having logged 953 NHL games for the Red Wings, in which he tallied 314 goals and 604 assists.