Francouz (groin) announced his retirement on Friday, Brennan Vogt of The-Rink.com reports.

Francouz had a tough time recovering from offseason groin surgery and was unable to play at all during the 2023-24 campaign. He returned home to his native Czechia in November and never returned. The 34-year-old netminder last played a year ago, allowing four goals on 23 shots in a 5-4 overtime win over Anaheim. Until he was injured, Francouz was sharing the top job in Colorado with Alexandar Georgiev.