The Avalanche announced Sunday that Francouz (groin) will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Francouz underwent surgery during the offseason, and his rehab will take longer than expected. The team also announced that he'll be returning to the Czech Republic to be with his family. The 33-year-old is slated to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Francouz posted a 2.61 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 16 games in 2022-23.