Francouz (groin) is unlikely to be ready for the start of the Avalanche's training camp, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Francouz, projected as Colorado's backup netminder to Alexandar Georgiev, underwent an adductor procedure in May. The report further suggests Francouz may not be ready to open the regular season. Mike Gould of Daily Faceoff reports the Avalanche are exploring the goalie market.