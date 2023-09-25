Francouz (groin) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, per CBS.

Francouz is still recovering from the adductor procedure he underwent following the Avalanche's first-round playoff loss last year, and it sounds like his status for Colorado's first game of the season Oct. 11 versus LA could be in doubt. If Francouz is forced to miss time to begin the year, look for Justus Annunen to step in as Alexandar Georgiev's backup.