Francouz (groin) was placed on long-term injured reserve Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

Francouz will be required to miss at least 10 games and 24 days of the 2023-24 season due to his placement on LTIR. Still, he could be out of action beyond that period after undergoing an adductor procedure during the offseason. The Avalanche currently have Ivan Prosvetov, who was claimed off waivers from Arizona on Monday, and Justus Annunen, who was recalled from the minors Tuesday, on the roster behind No. 1 netminder Alexandar Georgiev.