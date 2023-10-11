General manager Chris MacFarland said Francouz (groin) is out indefinitely in a press conference Wednesday, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.
Francouz is already on long-term injured reserve, but it sounds like his absence could extend deep into the season. Ivan Prosvetov and Justus Annunen will provide depth behind starter Alexandar Georgiev, who can be expected to see a heavy workload.
