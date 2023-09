Johnsson (lower body) skated on a line with Reilly Smith and Evgeni Malkin at Thursday's practice.

Johnsson is not only healthy after missing time with a lower-body injury to end 2022-23, but he's getting a significant look to start camp. It may be a temporary gig with Jake Guentzel (ankle) still recovering from surgery, but it's encouraging to see Johnsson working at right wing with prominent forwards. If he can win that job in training camp, he may have some deep-league appeal in fantasy.