Johnsson agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Skelleftea AIK (Sweden) on Thursday, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Johnsson was released from his contract with the Penguins in order to allow him to complete a move abroad. Selected by the Leafs in the seventh round of the 2013 NHL Draft, the 28-year-old winger saw action in 259 NHL games with Toronto and New Jersey in which he garnered 48 goals and 68 assists. With this move, Johnsson has likely closed the door on returning to the NHL in the future.