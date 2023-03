Johnsson (undisclosed) will miss more than Saturday's game against Calgary, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Johnsson was thought to be day-to-day after getting hurt in Edmonton on Monday, but coach David Quinn said Saturday that Johnsson will be out a while. Johnsson has three assists in 11 games with the Sharks after starting out the campaign with New Jersey, where he was pointless in two games.