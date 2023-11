Johnsson was put on unconditional waivers Wednesday for the purposes of terminating his contract, Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now reports.

Johnsson signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with Pittsburgh on July 7. The 28-year-old didn't make Pittsburgh's roster out of training camp and hasn't played for AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. He has 48 goals and 116 points in 259 career NHL contests, but recorded just three assists in 13 outings between New Jersey and San Jose last year.