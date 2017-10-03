Penguins' Andrey Pedan: Traded away by Vancouver

Pedan was acquired by the Penguins from the Canucks on Tuesday -- along with a 2018 fourth-round pick -- in exchange for Derrick Pouliot.

Pedan -- who was waived by Vancouver on Monday -- will provide organizational depth for the Penguins, but is unlikely to suit up in the NHL this season -- barring a rash of blue line injuries. Last year in the minors, the 24-year-old notched just 10 points in 52 outings, so even if he does crack Pittsburgh's game-day lineup, his fantasy value will be low-end at best given his lack of offensive productivity.