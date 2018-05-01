Andrey Pedan: Heading to KHL
Pedan signed a deal with KHL team Ak Bars on Tuesday, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.
Pedan -- who was part of the Penguins' Black Aces call ups -- will likely link up with Ak Bars next season. The 24-year-old spent the entire 2017-18 campaign with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, where he notched 26 points in 52 appearances. The blueliner is scheduled to be a restricted free agent in the offseason, so Pittsburgh will presumably retain his rights when he heads overseas.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...