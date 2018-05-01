Andrey Pedan: Heading to KHL

Pedan signed a deal with KHL team Ak Bars on Tuesday, Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.

Pedan -- who was part of the Penguins' Black Aces call ups -- will likely link up with Ak Bars next season. The 24-year-old spent the entire 2017-18 campaign with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, where he notched 26 points in 52 appearances. The blueliner is scheduled to be a restricted free agent in the offseason, so Pittsburgh will presumably retain his rights when he heads overseas.