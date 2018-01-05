Hagelin has failed to tally a point in nine consecutive games.

In addition to his point drought, Hagelin is currently bogged down in a 14-game goalless streak. For now, injuries have probably secured the speedy winger's spot in the lineup, but once Bryan Rust (upper body) and Carter Rowney (undisclosed) get healthy, Hagelin could find himself relegated to the press box. With a $4 million price tag, the Penguins no doubt are disappointed in his lack of productivity and could look to move him at the trade deadline.