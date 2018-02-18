Hagelin scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-3 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Hagelin is warming up -- he has nine points (four goals, five assists) in his last 10 games. Check your wire -- Hagelin has just 21 points in 59 games, so most owners have probably ignored him. His last 20 games could bring you a boost.

