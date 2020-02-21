Kahun (lower body) left Thursday's 4-0 loss to Toronto in the third period and didn't return, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

The 24-year-old exited the game late in the third period after blocking a shot off his knee. Coach Mike Sullivan didn't provide an update on Kahun's status following the loss. Kahun has racked up an impressive 27 points in 49 games this year, and his absence would throw a wrench in the Penguins' plans with the trade deadline approaching Monday. Expect an update regarding the youngster's status ahead of Saturday's game against Buffalo.