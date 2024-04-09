O'Connor scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

O'Connor forced overtime with a goal 13:38 into the third period, swiping a loose puck past Ilya Samsonov to tie the game 2-2. It's the first goal and second point in five games for O'Connor after he scored in his previous three contests. The 25-year-old forward is up to 14 goals and 30 points, both career highs, through 75 games this season. O'Connor should offer some upside down the stretch while playing on Pittsburgh's top line with Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust.