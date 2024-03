O'Connor scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

O'Connor has goals in back-to-back games for just the second time this season. Even with the acquisition of Michael Bunting, it's been O'Connor who has found himself playing with Sidney Crosby the most following the departure of Jake Guentzel. The 25-year-old O'Connor has already set new personal bests in goals (12), assists (15), shots (137) and games played (69) this season.