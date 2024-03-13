O'Connor had two shots and two hits in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Senators.

After missing the last three games due to a concussion, O'Connor returned to his regular spot on the wing on the second line being centered by Evgeni Malkin. O'Connor finished with two shots, two hits and an even rating in 18:07 of ice time. The 25-year old winger only has six points since the All-Star break and even though he is playing second-line minutes, he is not a player that can be relied upon for production. He did not see any power-play time tonight.