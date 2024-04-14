O'Connor scored a shorthanded goal on three shots, added an assist, went plus-2 and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Bruins.

O'Connor scored for a third straight game and earned his first multi-point effort since March 14. The 25-year-old's hard-working style has earned him looks in a top-line role, and it continues to pay off. He's up to 16 goals, 33 points, 158 shots on net, 53 hits, 57 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 77 outings overall. O'Connor had a total of 17 points in 78 games across his first three seasons combined.