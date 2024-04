O'Connor scored a goal on three shots in an overtime win versus Detroit on Thursday.

O'Connor has goals in back-to-back games, racking up five tallies in his last nine outings. The 25-year-old center has been thriving playing on Sidney Crosby's line following the departure of Jake Guentzel. On the year, the New Jersey native has set personal bests in goals (15), assists (16) and should (155).