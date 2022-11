Hallander, who was previously sidelined due to illness, is being evaluated for a lower-body injury, per Pens Inside Scoop.

Hallander's status ahead of Tuesday's matchup remains up in the air with coach Mike Sullivan not officially ruling the 22-year-old center out. If Hallander is cleared to play, he should challenge Kasperi Kapanen, who was a healthy scratch for two games before Hallander's illness, for a spot in the lineup.