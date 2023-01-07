Hallander (undisclosed) was stretchered off the ice against AHL Charlotte on Friday, Taylor Haase of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Hallander went down against the boards near the end of Friday's loss and was taken off the ice on a stretcher. An update on his status should be available in the coming days.
