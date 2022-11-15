Hallander (lower body) has been sent to the AHL, according to Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com.

Hallander was originally projected to be a game-time decision for Tuesday's game versus Toronto, but it seems now that he's healthy he's being sent to the minors instead. Teddy Blueger (upper body) is being taken off the injured reserve list, so that might be the reason why Hallander was reassigned. Hallander has no points in two games with Pittsburgh in 2022-23.