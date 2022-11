Hallander was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday.

Hallander was off to a hot start at the AHL level before Monday's promotion, tallying four goals and nine points through 10 contests. He made his NHL debut with Pittsburgh near the end of the 2021-22 campaign but failed to record his first career point in the contest. Hallander could make his season debut Wednesday against Washington as the Penguins are currently dealing with a few injuries to the forward group.