Penguins' Jack Johnson: Dishes out pair of hits in win
Johnson finished Saturday's 3-0 win over Dallas with two hits and a blocked shot.
The veteran blueliner continues to sprinkle the scoresheet with contributions, but Johnson only has one assist through the season's first 11 games. He's not the point producer he once was and shouldn't be owned outside of deeper leagues. For a second straight game, Johnson logged more than 20 minutes of ice time, playing 22:29 on Saturday.
